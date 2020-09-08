Google Phone app gets ‘Verified Calls’ feature in certain countries

In 2019, Google launched a feature called ‘Verified SMS’ in its Messages app for Android to reduce spam. Now, the Phone app is officially becoming available to more Android handsets alongside a new ‘Verified Calls’ feature that’s coming to certain countries.
With Verified Calls, users will see a blue shield icon, which features a checkmark, business name, logo and number. What’s cooler is that there’s a “Call Reason” section field that includes messages about your food delivery, confirm transaction activity, and flight time changes.
For Verified Calls to work, a business will have to be authenticated by Google and indicate that they aren’t a spammer. Google says this will improve answer rates, similar to Verified SMS. It’s worth noting, though, that the Verified SMS functionality doesn’t seem to available in Canada yet.
This new feature is first rolling out to U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to follow. Information for businesses can be found here.
The Phone app is launching this week on select flagship Samsung and LG devices running Android 9 Pie and above via the Play Store.
Source: Google
Comments