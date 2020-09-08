PREVIOUS|
News

Google Phone app gets ‘Verified Calls’ feature in certain countries

The Phone app is launching this week on select flagship Samsung and LG devices running Android 9 Pie and above via the Play Store

Sep 8, 2020

2:42 PM EDT

0 comments

In 2019, Google launched a feature called ‘Verified SMS’ in its Messages app for Android to reduce spam. Now, the Phone app is officially becoming available to more Android handsets alongside a new ‘Verified Calls’ feature that’s coming to certain countries.

With Verified Calls, users will see a blue shield icon, which features a checkmark, business name, logo and number. What’s cooler is that there’s a “Call Reason” section field that includes messages about your food delivery, confirm transaction activity, and flight time changes.

For Verified Calls to work, a business will have to be authenticated by Google and indicate that they aren’t a spammer. Google says this will improve answer rates, similar to Verified SMS. It’s worth noting, though, that the Verified SMS functionality doesn’t seem to available in Canada yet.

This new feature is first rolling out to U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to follow. Information for businesses can be found here.

The Phone app is launching this week on select flagship Samsung and LG devices running Android 9 Pie and above via the Play Store.

Source: Google 

Related Articles

News

Jun 9, 2020

5:03 PM EDT

Google Phone app getting dedicated Duo shortcut button

News

Sep 5, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Epic argues Apple should return Fortnite to the App Store in new filing

Business

Sep 7, 2020

11:22 AM EDT

Canadian lawyers file suit against Google claiming company unlawfully collects and profits from p...

News

Sep 6, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

Google Chat to get read receipts for direct messages soon

Comments