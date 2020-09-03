PREVIOUS|
Walmart Canada selling exclusive Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey bundle

A pretty solid deal, given that Nintendo products rarely drop in price

Sep 3, 2020

4:29 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Super Mario Odyssey

Walmart Canada will carry an exclusive Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle that includes a full game download of Super Mario Odyssey.

The bundle is up for pre-order now on Walmart.ca and will cost $129.99 CAD when it releases on September 17th.

For context, a Switch Pro Controller regularly costs $89.99 on its own, while Super Mario Odyssey is normally priced at $79.99. Therefore, you save about $40 when going with Walmart’s bundle. Nintendo products rarely drop in price, especially marquee titles like Super Mario Odyssey, so this is a pretty good deal if you’re interested.

The bundle comes amid Nintendo’s celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary. Most notably, the Japanese gaming giant will release Super Mario 3D All Stars, a remastered collection of 64Sunshine and Galaxy, on September 18th.

Other ‘Mario 35th’ releases include a new Game & Watch handheld, a remaster of 3D World and a special augmented reality Mario Kart toy.

