Walmart Canada selling exclusive Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey bundle

Walmart Canada will carry an exclusive Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle that includes a full game download of Super Mario Odyssey.
The bundle is up for pre-order now on Walmart.ca and will cost $129.99 CAD when it releases on September 17th.
Play. Explore. And just have fun! 🍄
Get ready for your next adventure with the Super Mario Odyssey + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle, only at Walmart.
Pre-order today—available 9/17 in store and online: https://t.co/kQTJi4cx53 pic.twitter.com/4PTpyCbsOU
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) September 3, 2020
For context, a Switch Pro Controller regularly costs $89.99 on its own, while Super Mario Odyssey is normally priced at $79.99. Therefore, you save about $40 when going with Walmart’s bundle. Nintendo products rarely drop in price, especially marquee titles like Super Mario Odyssey, so this is a pretty good deal if you’re interested.
The bundle comes amid Nintendo’s celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary. Most notably, the Japanese gaming giant will release Super Mario 3D All Stars, a remastered collection of 64, Sunshine and Galaxy, on September 18th.
Other ‘Mario 35th’ releases include a new Game & Watch handheld, a remaster of 3D World and a special augmented reality Mario Kart toy.
