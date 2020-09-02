The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30

Disney has confirmed that the second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th on Disney+.
This is the day. New Episodes Streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZlJua6SEP8
— Star Wars (@starwars) September 2, 2020
The company had previously confirmed in February that the live-action Star Wars series would drop in October.
Disney didn’t say otherwise, but given the weekly rollout of all of its other original content, it’s safe to say The Mandalorian Season 2 will follow a similar release structure. That said, the official tweet notes that “new episodes,” plural, are dropping on October 30th, so it’s possible that multiple episodes will release at first, followed by one new episode weekly.
Notably, Lucasfilm had managed to complete filming of the second season shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing crew members to continue post-production work remotely. This ensured that it stayed on track for an October release. By contrast, Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s first show for the streaming service, missed its August premiere because filming had not finished prior to COVID-19 shutdowns.
That said, official details on The Mandalorian Season 2 remain scarce. So far, all we know for sure is that Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Moff Gideon will return alongside the mysterious Darksaber. However, it’s all but been confirmed that Rosario Dawson will join the cast as Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favourite Jedi from The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series. Iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett is also reportedly set to make an appearance.
Image credit: Disney
Comments