Samsung announces new Galaxy A42 5G mid-range phone, Tab A7 and more

Samsung announced a slew of mid-range devices to follow up its recent high-end Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and mind-numbingly expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2. These new announcements include what Samsung says is the “most affordable” 5G-capable smartphone to date, a new tablet, fitness band and charging pad.
Kicking things off is the Galaxy A42 5G. Although Samsung was sparse on details in its announcement post, the company did note that the A42 will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. However, the company didn’t share any other details about the internals.
That said, 9to5Google reports the A42 5G will sport a quad-camera set-up on the back panel, which will feature a “multi-tonal finish.” The Galaxy A42 5G will launch later this year.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A7 as well. It sports a 10.4-inch display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Tab A7 features Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers and a metallic finish. Again, Samsung didn’t share too many details. As far as pricing goes, expect it to cost less than the recently announced Tab S7 series.
For the fitness freaks out there, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Fit2 tracker with all-day battery life, sleep tracking, heart rate, calories burned and more. Despite the limited detail, it seems the Fit 2 could offer significant improvements over the original Galaxy Fit.
Finally, Samsung announced its Wireless Charger Trio, which can charge a phone, earbuds and Galaxy Watch simultaneously. The Trio leaked recently and it looks like the leaks were spot on.
Samsung didn’t share pricing or specific availability details for any of the newly announced devices. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada for any Canada-specific details and will update this post with any extra information.
Source: Samsung Via: 9to5Google
Comments