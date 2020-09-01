ZTE unveils Axon 20 5G with hidden selfie camera

ZTE has unveiled the Axon 5G, a smartphone with a camera hidden beneath its display.
The Axon 5G will be the first device mass-produced with an in-display camera. First, it’s important to point out that as of right now, the device is only coming to China, the company has no word on if it will ever launch in North America.
This handset also sports no display hole-punch holes, which means that its ambient light, sound and fingerprint sensors, are all beneath the display as well.
The smartphone features a 6.92-inch OLED screen that supports 10-bit colour depth as well as a DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device’s screen also has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and it features DTS:X Ultra 3D sound.
Additionally, the Axon 5G features a thickness of 7.98mm. The phone is available in four colours, including blue, black, purple and orange.
On the inside, the Axon 20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,220mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge.
On the rear, the Axon 20 5G features a 64-megapixel main shooter capable of shooting 4K high-resolution video at 60fps. There’s also an 8-megapixel, 120-degree wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor beneath the camera.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G costs RMB 2,198 in China (about $420.62 CAD).
