Telus donating proceeds from rentals of films by Black creators to Black Health Alliance

Telus is donating proceeds from rentals of Black Panther and 62 other films by Black creators to the Black Health Alliance.
Black Health Alliance is a North York, Ontario-based community-led charity that supports Black Canadians’ health and wellbeing. The carrier told The Canadian Press that the donation initiative will last until September 4th, topping out at $20,000 CAD.
Other films part of the initiative include Moonlight, The Hate U Give, Hidden Figures, BlacKkKlansman and The Photograph. There are also some Canadians titles including Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley and Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future.
A spokesperson for Telus told The Canadian Press that this initiative is meant to join other “speaking out against racial injustice and the ignorance, negativity, and hate that underpins any form of discrimination against the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) community.”
Telus notes that it launched the initiative earlier this month, and that it’s available to Telus Optik customers in Alberta, B.C., and parts of Quebec.
The initiative gained traction on social media as users reported seeing the donation information as they went to watch Black Panther following the passing of star Chadwick Boseman.
Source: The Canadian Press
