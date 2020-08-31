PlayStation 5 will only be backward compatible with PS4: Ubisoft

The PlayStation 5 will only feature backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games, according to Ubisoft.
“Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games,” reads a Ubisoft support page.
Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will play “the vast majority” of PS4 games, including Ubisoft’s own major holiday 2020 titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. That said, Sony hasn’t said whether the PS5’s backward compatibility will extend to PS3, PS2 or original PlayStation titles.
Per Kotaku, Sony hasn’t yet commented on the Ubisoft listing. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the PS5 does indeed only end up supporting PS4 games.
Jim Ryan, the current head of PlayStation, has previously questioned why anyone would want to play older games on current hardware. At the time, Ryan argued that backward compatibility “is one of those features that is much requested, but not actually used much.”
To be sure, that interview was three years ago, so it’s possible his mindset could have changed, but as it stands, it’s not looking likely. It’s worth noting that Sony’s PlayStation Now service does allow some PS3 and PS2 games to be streamed to PS4 and PC. Sony has said it aims to further its investment in game streaming going into next-gen, so PS Now could be a way to offer some sort of backward compatibility on PS5 with older games down the line.
In any case, the PS5 is set to launch sometime this holiday, although a specific release date and pricing details have yet to be confirmed.
Via: Kotaku
