BioWare Edmonton offers short tease for the next Dragon Age

The game does not yet have an official title or release date

Aug 27, 2020

2:51 PM EDT

Canadian developer BioWare Edmonton has offered a short update on the development of the next Dragon Age game.

In a “developer diary” released during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, various members of the BioWare team discussed the currently-untitled game’s development and showed a bit of concept art and early footage.

While the overall story and gameplay largely remain unclear, the video does provide a general idea of BioWare’s overall vision for the game. “We want to tell a story of what happens when you don’t have power,” said writer Patrick Weekes of the game’s story. “What happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues.”

Additionally, the developer diary showcases some of the monster designs, as well some in-engine environments and an early combat prototype.

The last Dragon Age game was Inquisition, which released in 2014. Since then, BioWare Edmonton has largely been focusing on multiplayer shooter game Anthem, which released in 2019. However, part of the team has working on the next Dragon Age for a few years now, with the first-ever teaser being revealed at the 2018 Game Awards.

A release date has not yet been been confirmed for the next Dragon Age.

