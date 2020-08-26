PREVIOUS|
News

Mega Evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go

A new layer is being added to the game's combat

Aug 26, 2020

6:36 PM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Go Trade Evolution

Mega Evolutions, which became popular in Pokémon X and Y for the 3DS, are finally coming to Pokémon Go.

The new evolutions are only available during battles, so they’re a little different than standard Pokémon evolutions.

For instance, they can be used during Raids and Gym battles. However, only one player at a time can Mega Evolve, and they use a new resource called ‘Mega Energy.’ Players need to stock up on Mega Energy by completing ‘Mega Raids, ‘ which are just slightly tweaked raids.

Only four Pokémon are available to Mega Evolve right now: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill. When you Mega Evolve one of these Pokémon, they’ll gain a boost in battle and become a lot more deadly.

While you can only Mega Evolve one Pokémon per fight, if you want to do it to the same Pokémon twice in a row, it costs less Mega Energy the second time.

Players can also use Mega Evolutions in trainer battles, but not in the Go Battle League. When one player in a Raid or Gym Battle triggers a new evolution, the other trainers on their team receive a boost.

The update is rolling out on Thursday, August 27th alongside more information regarding the in-game Research Tasks.

Via: Polygon

Related Articles

News

Jul 28, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Trainers caught almost a billion Pokémon during the 2020 Go Fest

Resources

Aug 26, 2020

12:08 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2020

News

Aug 17, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Pokémon Go is letting players choose the next two Community Days

News

Aug 24, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Spotify signs first-ever esports partnership with Riot Games on League of Legends

Comments