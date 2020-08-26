CD Projekt Red reveals Pokémon Go-like The Witcher mobile AR game

Polish game giant CD Projekt Red has announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile location-based augmented reality (AR) game.
Similar to Pokémon Go, Monster Slayer has you moving around in real life to come across monsters, which you’ll fight through AR in first-person.
However, the gameplay does have a bit of a Witcher-themed spin, as you use a sword to attack and block, as well as a Witcher’s signature magic spells for additional offensive and defensive tactics.
Further, you’re encouraged to prepare for monster encounters by brewing powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait and upgrade your character’s skills and equipment. All the while, time of day and real-world weather conditions affect in-game monsters as well.
In addition to monster fighting, CD Projekt has confirmed that Monster Slayer will have some sort of campaign with “rich, story-driven quests,” although further details weren’t provided. Therefore, it’s not yet clear whether characters from The Witcher series like Geralt, Yennefer or Triss will make an appearance.
It’s worth noting that the main CD Projekt team is not developing Monster Slayer. Instead, Polish studio Spokko Games, a member of the CD Projekt family, is handling development of the upcoming mobile game. CD Projekt, meanwhile, is continuing to work on Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its November 19th launch on consoles and PC.
CD Projekt says The Witcher: Monster Slayer is coming to both Android and iOS “soon.”
Source: CD Projekt Red
Comments