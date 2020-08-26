Canadian searches for dogs have doubled those for cats in 2020: Google

August 26th is International Dog Day, and to celebrate, Google Canada is sharing what Canadians have been searching in relation to man’s best friend.
To start, Google says search interest in dogs has grown to two times more than cats in Canada throughout 2020. In May, specifically, “adopt a dog” reached an all-time high for searches, while similar spikes were seen for “dog bandanas” (up 250 percent) and “good dog names” (up 450 percent).
Further, Google also broke down searches by province.
The top 5 provinces searching for dogs are:
- Yukon Territory
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Nova Scotia
- Prince Edward Island
- New Brunswick
Meanwhile, the top 5 provinces searching to adopt a dog are:
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Ontario
- Nova Scotia
- Manitoba
Here are the most searched dog breeds:
- German Shepherd
- Boykin Spaniel
- Golden Retriever
- Cane Corso
- Mexican Hairless Dog
Finally, the most searched dog-related ‘how to’s’ are:
- How to train a puppy
- How to cool down a dog
- How to potty train a puppy
- How to stop your dog from barking
Do you own a dog? If so, what breed? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Pixabay — Hans Kemperman
