Shaw opening new locations across B.C. and Alberta as part of retail expansion

Shaw Communications is opening new store locations across British Columbia and Alberta as part of its first wave of retail expansions.
It notes that customers can now get Shaw Mobile plans and Shaw’s Fibre+ Gig internet at 18 full service retail stores in locations across two the provinces. This includes 11 new concept stores in cities including Lethbrige, Medicine Hat, Kelowna, Kamloops, Calgary and Edmonton.
Shaw notes that it’s going to open its 12th concept store in Red Deer. The carrier also plans to open five new stores in B.C. in 2020 in Langley, West Vancouver, Prince George, Nanaimo, and Victoria.
Shaw’s concept stores aim to give customers a fully immersive destination where they can explore and learn about its products and services.
“In addition to investing in new job-creating retail outlets, we are making it easier and more affordable for customers to get the products and services that have become essential to staying connected with one another,” said Paul McAleese, the president of Shaw Communications, in a press release.
This comes as the company recently launched Shaw Mobile in B.C. and Alberta with two plans. With Shaw Mobile, its internet customers can add wireless ‘By The Gig’ plans to their Shaw Fibre+ internet plan to get as many as six lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text for $0. Plus, customers can buy 1GB of data for $10 if they need it — that data rolls over for up to 90 days if they don’t use it all in one billing cycle.
Customers can add LTE through Shaw’s Unlimited Data plan that costs $45 per month for 25GB of data, followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed.
These prices are for Shaw’s internet customers. For non-internet customers it’s $15 per month for the By The Gig plan and $85 for the Unlimited Data plan.
Source: Shaw Communications
