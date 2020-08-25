PREVIOUS|
Distillery District in Toronto now offers complimentary public Wi-Fi

Visitors can now get one hour of free Wi-Fi

Aug 25, 2020

9:44 AM EDT

The Distillery District in Toronto has launched complimentary public Wi-Fi in partnership with independent service provider Beanfield.

Visitors in the area can now get one hour of free Wi-Fi by selecting “Distillery 1 HR Free by Beanfield’ from the list of available networks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @DistilleryTO to bring Beanfield’s best-in-class Public WiFi to this iconic Toronto landmark,” Beanfield stated in a tweet. “Now visitors can enjoy complimentary Public WiFi as they explore the many shops and restaurants within the historical district.”

Since it can be a bit difficult to get a good connection in the area, this new offering will be great for visitors.

Source: Distillery District (Twitter)

