Distillery District in Toronto now offers complimentary public Wi-Fi

The Distillery District in Toronto has launched complimentary public Wi-Fi in partnership with independent service provider Beanfield.
Visitors in the area can now get one hour of free Wi-Fi by selecting “Distillery 1 HR Free by Beanfield’ from the list of available networks.
#DistilleryTO is happy to announce that in partnership with @beanfield, we’re now offering complimentary public WiFi to our visitors! Select network “Distillery 1 HR Free by Beanfield” while you’re in the District and enjoy 1 hour of free WiFi! pic.twitter.com/lDYAoSx2mI
— Distillery District (@DistilleryTO) August 24, 2020
“We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @DistilleryTO to bring Beanfield’s best-in-class Public WiFi to this iconic Toronto landmark,” Beanfield stated in a tweet. “Now visitors can enjoy complimentary Public WiFi as they explore the many shops and restaurants within the historical district.”
Since it can be a bit difficult to get a good connection in the area, this new offering will be great for visitors.
Source: Distillery District (Twitter)
