PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series features codename ‘Unbound’

The codename for the series is reportedly 'Unbound'

Aug 24, 2020

12:45 PM EDT

0 comments

The successor to the Galaxy S20 series was spotted in a leak early Monday.

The leak, which was tweeted by @hwangmh01 and retweeted by well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), indicates that the S21 series features the internal codename ‘Unbound.’

Currently, there are three phones in development with the codenames ‘M1,’ ‘N2’ and ‘O3.’ Apparently, O3 will feature an SPen, which might mean that Samsung is finally getting ready to ditch the Note series.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series will likely launch in February of 2021. With one of the smartphones in the series probably featuring an S Pen, it might mean that the South Korean company is working on a foldable device that features a stylus.

Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)

Related Articles

News

Aug 24, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Microsoft and Samsung’s app feature for ‘Your Phone’ platform rolling out now

News

Aug 24, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Samsung’s Find My Mobile app now works when users are offline

News

Aug 22, 2020

1:01 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds reportedly prone to overheating issue

Comments