Samsung Galaxy S21 series features codename ‘Unbound’

The successor to the Galaxy S20 series was spotted in a leak early Monday.
The leak, which was tweeted by @hwangmh01 and retweeted by well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), indicates that the S21 series features the internal codename ‘Unbound.’
According to @hwangmh01,
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Code name is 'Unbound'.
3 devices in development: M1, N2 & O3.
The device O3 will have an S-Pen. Rumors about Samsung dropping Note series really coming true? 😮 https://t.co/zqYJxeCPxk
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 24, 2020
Currently, there are three phones in development with the codenames ‘M1,’ ‘N2’ and ‘O3.’ Apparently, O3 will feature an SPen, which might mean that Samsung is finally getting ready to ditch the Note series.
Samsung’s Galaxy S series will likely launch in February of 2021. With one of the smartphones in the series probably featuring an S Pen, it might mean that the South Korean company is working on a foldable device that features a stylus.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)
Comments