Flight Sim 2020 causing flight sticks and yokes to sell out on Amazon

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 is so popular that it’s causing flight sticks and yokes to sell out on Amazon Canada.
There are still several more expensive models available, but most of the highly-rated accessories, like the Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls and the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, are sold out.
This is a real bummer since the new flight sim is a pleasure to play, and accessible to tons of people with Game Pass Ultimate. However, it’s even better to play with physical controls and buying a $90 flight stick is a lot better than having to cough up $388 for the Thrustmaster 2960738 Hotas Warthog Flight Stick.
That said, hopefully, the cheaper flight stick options come back in stock soon.
If you are interested in Flight Simulator 2020, you can read our coverage of the game here.
Via: The Verge
Comments