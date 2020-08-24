Crunchyroll adds offline viewing with new membership tiers

Anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, is now offering new membership tiers, and with updated tiers also come new perks.
As always, Crunchyroll offers an ad-supported free option with users having to wait a week after the premiere of new episodes.
Now, the Fan viewing option is $7.99 CAD per month and includes ad-free viewing, access to shows that air on the same date as they do in Japan, access to one stream and to Crunchyroll’s library of digital manga.
Further, the Mega Fan tier now costs $9.99 and includes all the above except access to four concurrent streams and, most importantly, offline viewing.
The last tier, Annual Mega Fan, is priced at $99.99 for the year, which roughly a 16 percent discount compared to the Mega Fan option, and includes all of the same features.
Updates to the Android and iOS apps are rolling out today, with it being expected to reach all users by early September.
Premium members can learn more, here. And those without a membership can sign up, here.
Crunchyroll gives users access to manga series like Naruto, Demon Slayer Kimestu no Yaiba, Yuri!!! on Ice and the services originals like The God of High School and Tower of God.
Crunchyroll is available on iOS, Android, Windows 10 and several other platforms.
Comments