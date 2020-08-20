YouTube Music adding basic lyric function to web client

Google has added a pretty lacklustre lyric section to YouTube Music as the new service begins to replace Google Play Music in the fall.
The new feature only works with the web version of the app and allows users to see a written transcription of the song that’s playing’s lyrics.
This feature is basically a mirror image of what rolled out to mobile users in late spring. This means that whenever users are in the now playing screen, they’ll see a new tab at the top of the screen called lyrics.
When you click on the lyric button, you’ll see a written text document that has the lyrics. This is still pretty far behind Spotify, which partnered with Genius for lyric content, or Apple Music, which displays lyrics like in a karaoke bar, so it makes it easy for listeners to sing along.
While it’s nice to see YouTube keep parity between the mobile and web versions of its app, it still has a long way to go before it overtakes either of its competitors.
Source: Android Police
