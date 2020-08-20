Xplornet to shut down satellite internet service in Haida Gwaii, B.C.

Xplornet is shutting down its satellite internet service in Haida Gwaii, a group of islands off British Columbia’s west coast, on December 31st.
The internet provider sent out a notice to customers saying that the satellite used to provide service in the area “reached the end of its life and will no longer be available,” as reported by the CBC.
Although most people in the area can switch to another provider, residents in the northern Tlell community don’t have another option. Residents in the area have said that they can’t find an alternative. It’s worth noting that there are approximately 180 people living in the area.
A spokesperson for Xplornet told the CBC that the company does not have any plans to provide other options for residents who are going to lose service.
Further, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) told the CBC that it is aware of the issue and is in contact with Xplornet.
“We are looking into the matter, however, we have no regulations on obligation-to-serve for internet service,” the spokesperson said.
This comes at a time when internet access is essential for working, studying and possibly even running businesses from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: CBC
Comments