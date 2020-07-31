Asus partners with Dirac Research to improve mobile device audio quality

Asus and Swedish audio pioneer Dirac Research are collaborating to elevate the audio experiences in devices through the power of Dirac’s digital audio algorithms.
The first device to benefit from this partnership is the recently announced ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 3 is a mobile gaming device, so audio quality is important. This handset now features two primary audio algorithms from Dirac: the Dirac immersive audio solution and Dirac sound optimization.
Dirac’s technology upgrades the audio performance of the device’s built-in speakers to make it a more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the Dirac’s optimization upgrades the ROG headphones, thus improving gaming staging, clarity, voice intelligibility and bass fidelity.
“Gamers have exceedingly high standards when it comes to their technology, which is why we had to pull out all of the stops with the new ASUS ROG Phone 3,” stated Bryan Chang, general manager, smartphone business unit at Asus, in a press release.
“Collaborating with Dirac allowed us to not only to ensure that the device’s audio was every bit as impressive as its other features – but create a smartphone that boasts the market’s most impressive sound system.”
