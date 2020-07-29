SaskTel expands its internet and entertainment services to more rural communities

SaskTel announced that it’s bringing enhanced entertainment and connectivity to ten more rural communities in Saskatchewan.
Residents and businesses in the areas now have access to SaskTel’s ‘interNET Extended 25 and 50’ internet plans and its ‘maxTV Stream’ service.
The nine communities as part of the expansion are: Frontier, Climax, Neville, Cypress Hills Park, Lang, Piapot, Milestone, Tompkins and Val Marie.
SaskTel says that its interNET Extended 25 and interNET Extended 50 plans are the fastest rural internet packages it has ever offered with download speeds up to 25 and 50Mbps. With this latest expansion, over 320 communities in Saskatchewan now have access to this service.
The carrier’s maxTV Stream IPTV platform is said to “combine the best of traditional television with advanced technology and the latest OTT content from Netflix and YouTube.”
It lets users watch live TV and VOD programming on your phone or tablet, and also allows users to control their TV through Bluetooth and voice command technology.
“From communities with a handful of residents to our province’s major urban centres, we’re working hard to bring incredibly fast internet speeds and the next-generation in entertainment services to as many Saskatchewan residents as possible,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a press release.
This latest expansion is part of the carrier’s $324 million investment to improve services across the province between 2020 and 2021.
Source: SaskTel
