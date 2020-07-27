DoorDash now delivers Tim Hortons, offers 60,000 free Timbits

Tim Hortons has stepped up its online presence during COVID-19, and we’re not just talking about the company’s ability to track your info within its app.
The latest partnership is with DoorDash, which now delivers your Timmies from almost 500 locations across Canada.
To sweeten the deal, Tim Hortons and DoorDash are offering free 10-packs of Timbits and free delivery when the code TIMBITS is used on orders that cost over $12 until August 2nd. The company says it will be giving away a total of 60,000 Timbits.
In addition, DoorDash is waiving the delivery fees on Tims orders over $12 until August 9th, 2020.
“Beloved by customers nationwide, we are excited and proud to add the Tim Hortons brand and menu to our platform,” said Ryan Freeman, Head of Canadian Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash. “During this unprecedented time, DoorDash can provide a new, convenient and accessible way to enjoy Tim Hortons’ staples from the comfort of your home.”
Tim Hortons has previously partnered with SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, so now there are three platforms in Canada to order your daily double-double from.
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada and three other provincial commissioners recently launched an investigation into Tim Hortons’ mobile app after it was revealed that the app logs detailed location data of its users.
