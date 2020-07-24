Bell Fibe TV iOS app gains AirPlay support with recent update

Bell has updated its Fibe TV app on iOS with support for AirPlay.
‘Version 8.2.0.27087’ of the Fibe TV iOS app rolled out recently and, according to the App Store ‘What’s New’ section, includes the AirPlay functionality.
Some users also reported seeing a pop-up in the Fibe TV app letting them know it now works with AirPlay.
AirPlay, for those unfamiliar with the feature, is a way for Apple devices to share or ‘cast’ content to a screen wirelessly. For example, people can use AirPlay to cast a YouTube video to their Apple TV or AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV.
You can also use your iPhone or iPad to control the playback with pause and skip buttons as well as a scrub bar for scrolling ahead or back.
You can learn more about Apple AirPlay here, and see a full list of Apple AirPlay TVs here.
Additionally, you can download the Bell Fibe TV app from the App Store for free, although you do need to be a Fibe TV customer to use it.
