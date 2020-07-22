PREVIOUS|
Play Anime Live Twitch live stream on July 22 offers prize give aways

Jul 22, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

If you want to watch an anime game stream, Crunchyroll and Bandai Namco’s live stream is where it’s at.

Bandai is holding a Twitch live stream, called ‘Play Anime Live’ on July 22nd at 4pm PT / 7pm ET. The anime stream will have cool prizes to give away and there’ll be other updates as well.

One of the games that’ll be featured is Scarlet Nexusa Bandai Namco title with no release date in sight.

Other titles that’ll be played are:

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • Captain Tsubasa
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

There’ll also be trailers, developer Q & As, and video game news.

