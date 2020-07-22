Apple’s 2022 iPhone will reportedly feature telephoto cameras

While rumours surrounding the Apple’s iPhone in July and August typically relate to the tech giant’s next iteration of the smartphone, that isn’t the cause when it comes to this report.
According to often-reliable TF Securities analytic Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors, the same South Korean company called Semco that is supplying the autofocus motors for the 2020 iPhone, will also be providing half of the periscope lenses required for the 2022 version of the smartphone.
Over the last few years, periscope lens technology has been featured in smartphones from Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Oppo and Huawei. Samsung also featured a periscope lens in its S20 Ultra released earlier this year.
Periscope lenses use prisms and mirrors to reflect and then focus light onto a camera sensor. With a traditional camera, the sensor is typically placed directly behind the lens.
With Android manufacturers pushing the envelope when it comes to optical zoom, it makes sense for Apple to have plans to implement the technology in the iPhone eventually. It’s unclear exactly how far these lenses will be capable of zooming optically, but it’ll likely be somewhere in the 5x to 10x range.
The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are currently only capable of 2x zoom. Apple first brought optical zoom to its smartphone line with the iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016.
