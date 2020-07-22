PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft has some Surface computers up to $300 off

A few other PCs are on sale too

Jul 22, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a new Surface-branded PC, then now might be the time.

Microsoft is holding a sale on a few Surface computers, and some of the deals are quite good. The main offer page features some prices and discounts on it, but when you click on a computer and choose to configure it, you’ll see the full breakdown of what specific configurations are discounted.

I’m not going to write out every spec configuration’s price. Instead, I’ll share what models are on sale and the average discount Microsoft has applied. There are some third-party laptops on sale as well.

You can dive deeper into all the deals on Microsoft’s website. It’s also worth noting that the only change between the regular computers and their business counterparts is the version of Windows that they run.

Source: Microsoft Store

Related Articles

News

Jul 21, 2020

7:01 PM EDT

Xbox’s digital ‘Summer Game Fest’ event offers more than 70 free demos

News

May 24, 2020

4:32 PM EDT

Microsoft looking into Surface Earbuds issue

News

Jul 22, 2020

1:35 PM EDT

Rogers offering limited-time $80/20GB Infinite plan deal

News

Jul 15, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Ubisoft Forward sale discounts games by up to 85 percent

Comments