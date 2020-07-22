Microsoft has some Surface computers up to $300 off

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a new Surface-branded PC, then now might be the time.
Microsoft is holding a sale on a few Surface computers, and some of the deals are quite good. The main offer page features some prices and discounts on it, but when you click on a computer and choose to configure it, you’ll see the full breakdown of what specific configurations are discounted.
I’m not going to write out every spec configuration’s price. Instead, I’ll share what models are on sale and the average discount Microsoft has applied. There are some third-party laptops on sale as well.
- Surface Book 3 13-inch — ($250-$300 off)
- Surface Book 3 15-inch — ($250-$300 off)
- Surface Pro 7 — ($150-$300 off)
- Surface Laptop 3 for business — ($200-$275 0ff)
- Lenovo flex 14 2-in-1 — ($250 off)
- Dell XPS 15 7590 — ($700 off)
You can dive deeper into all the deals on Microsoft’s website. It’s also worth noting that the only change between the regular computers and their business counterparts is the version of Windows that they run.
Source: Microsoft Store
Comments