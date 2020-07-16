Asus ROG Phone 3 render showcases front and back of handset

PREVIOUS
Jul 16, 2020

5:47 PM EDT

Asus’ ROG Phone 3 has previously been predicted to be a powerhouse equipped Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865+ processor. Now, we’re getting more information about the appearance of the smartphone.

Prolific and often-reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared a render of the device through his Patreon account.

At the outset, the ROG Phone 3 looks very similar to its predecessor. The smartphone now sports a triple-camera setup, and its rear-facing vents feature a new, sleeker design. On the front, the handset has reduced bezels and what looks like a smaller duo of stereo speakers.

Otherwise, there aren’t very many differences between ROG 3 and the ROG Phone 2 in terms of design. It’s also worth mentioning that the render looks exactly like the previously leaked video of the handset shared by the TechDroider

The ROG Phone 3 is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ screen with either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the primary shooter is tipped to include a 64-megapixel sensor.

Other rumours suggest the device will include up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 5G support and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging.

The ROG Phone 3 will likely launch in July similar to last year’s ROG Phone 2.

Source: Evan Blass (Patreon) 

