Ontario, B.C. and Manitoba search the most for ice cream in Canada: Google

In anticipation of National Ice Cream Day on July 19th, Google has revealed Canadians’ top ice cream-related searches.
Most notably, here are the top 10 Canadian cities searching for the popular frozen dessert from January to July 10th, 2020:
- Markham, Ontario
- Windsor, Ontario
- Coquitlam, B.C.
- Milton, Ontario
- Vancouver, B.C.
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Cambridge, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Hamilton, Ontario
- Victoria, B.C.
Further, Google says overall searches for “homemade ice cream” in Canada have reached an all-time high.
Meanwhile, Canada’s five most searched types of ice cream are:
- Ice cream cake
- Homemade ice cream
- Keto ice cream
- Mochi ice cream
- Vegan ice cream
Additionally, here are Canada’s most search flavours:
- Banana ice cream
- Vanilla ice cream
- Pistachio ice cream
- Chocolate ice cream
- Strawberry ice cream
- Coconut ice cream
- Coffee ice cream
- Mango ice cream
- Avocado ice cream
- Oreo ice cream
Finally, these are the most search ice cream ‘how to’s’:
- How to make homemade ice cream
- How to make ice cream in a bag
- How to make vanilla ice cream
- How to make ice cream cake
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
