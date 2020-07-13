There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year plan (comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $60 bill credit)
- Updated Offer: Unlimited 20 Promo reverted to $85/mo. for new activations and upgrades only – was $75/mo. (main Regions)
- Updated Offer: Unlimited 15 Promo reverted to $75/mo. for new activations and upgrades only – was $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Added the Huawei P40 Pro, LG X Power 3, Motorola Moto E (2020) and TCL 10 L and 10 Pro
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 and select Samsung Galaxy Phones (A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra) with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Connect Everything plans with 20GB now for $85 for new activations and upgrades only – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything plans with 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $49 plan with 4GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans OR 3GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on Quebec coverage minutes by $1, and on 1GB and 2GB data options by $1 as well
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- $5/mo. credit on the $55 5GB plan plan and the $65 8GB plan – now $50 and $60 (all regions except QC)
- $140 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $100 bill credit) (QC)
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, iPhone XR 64GB, and select Samsung Galaxy phones (A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G) with Fido Payment Program
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions (2-year only)
Freedom Mobile
New
- New Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store – not on WO)
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- $50 for 3GB + 2GB bonus Promo plan (all regions except QC)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- Added the TCL 10L and 10 Pro
- $100 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and Motorola One Hyper
- $75 VISA Gift card on the LG K61 or $50 VISA Gift card on the LG K41s
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Ongoing
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB reverted to $85/mo. – was $75 – still valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB reverted to $75/mo. – was $65 (MB/QC/SK)
- $100 savings with new phone purchase or upgrade with financing on Infinite plan (comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $60 bill credit) (all regions except MB/SK)
- Increased pricing on most phones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge option
- Added $180 Prepaid plan for 1 Year
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Increased pricing on the LG G8X ThinQ, G8X ThinQ Dual Screen or Q70 and Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S10e, S20, S20+ 128GB or S20 Ultra 128GB with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation (comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $60 bill credit)
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, Huawei (P30 Pro 128GB & Lite), Motorola (edge +, One Hyper & Razr), and select Samsung Galaxy phones (Note 10+ 256GB, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 128GB, S20+ 128GB & S20 Ultra 128GB) with Easy Pay and Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Dropped pricing on the LG G8X ThinQ with Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020) and TCL 10 L and 10 Pro
Ongoing
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with or 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 35 prepaid plan for all regions (2GB bonus in QC)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 3GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plans (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020)
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and XS 64GB, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A20, A51, A71, Note10+, S10, S10+ and S10e with select 2-year contract plans
- Decreased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra with select 2-year contract plans
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plans and on the 2GB Basic Plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Removed and brought back 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions except QC)
- 2GB Bonus Data on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Added the Huawei P40 Pro, Motorola Moto E (2020) and TCL 10 L and 10 Pro
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (64GB, 256GB), iPhone 7, iPhone XR 64GB, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro and select Samsung Phones (A51, A71, S10, S10+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra) with Sweet Pay
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LGK61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- $35 Prepaid plan now includes Canada-wide minutes instead of Province-wide minutes
Ongoing
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10 monthly credit for new activations only on the $35/mo. prepaid plan (all regions)
