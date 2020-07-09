PREVIOUS|
News

Play Tetris for cash in its mobile app’s new daily game show

Tetris' publisher is also looking to add a 100-player battle royale mode to the app

Jul 9, 2020

12:57 PM EDT

0 comments

The dream of playing Tetris for hard-earned cash is no longer a fantasy.

Tetris mobile app publisher N3TWORK announced that it’s adding a live game show feature through the app.

The show, ‘Tetris Primetime,’ is hosted by actor Millen Baird every night at 7:30 PM ET. The nightly competition will hand out $5,000 USD (about $6,800 CAD), which works out to an annual total of $1 million USD (about $1.35 million CAD).

N3TWORK’s mobile Tetris app launched back in January, which was after EA shut down its own mobile Tetris game.

According to N3TWORK, games will take place at 7:30pm in the time zone of the closest “anchor city” to the player. Currently, these anchors are Auckland, New Zealand, Perth, Australia, Moscow, Berlin, London, New York City and Los Angeles. Keep this in mind if you’re a Canadian looking to play.

That’s not the only addition to the app; the publisher is also looking to add a 100-player battle royale mode, a solo marathon mode and a new “together” mode.

Tetris is free-to-play and you can pick it up on the App Store and the Play Store.

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2020

12:10 PM EDT

Activision reveals Crash Bandicoot mobile game, pre-registration now open

News

May 16, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

Montreal-based KO_OP launches puzzle game ‘Winding Worlds’ on Apple Arcade

News

Apr 26, 2013

7:08 AM EDT

Tetris Blitz soft launches for Android, where free means in-app purchases

News

Apr 30, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Final Fantasy games up to 50 percent off on Android and iOS

Comments