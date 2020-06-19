PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s ‘Family & Friends’ promo gives deals on smartphones and cases

Jun 19, 2020

7:38 AM EDT

iPhone 11 Series

Best Buy Canada’s latest sale is all about offering deals on smartphones until June 22nd.

From the looks of it, the retailer is specifically focussing on a slew of discounts on iPhone and Samsung devices with bonus gift card valued around $200. In addition, there’s a solid selection of discounts on cases.

Smartphones:

Cases:

Source: Best Buy Canada

