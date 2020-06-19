Best Buy Canada’s latest sale is all about offering deals on smartphones until June 22nd.
From the looks of it, the retailer is specifically focussing on a slew of discounts on iPhone and Samsung devices with bonus gift card valued around $200. In addition, there’s a solid selection of discounts on cases.
Smartphones:
- Rogers iPhone 11 64GB for $0 upfront ($200 gift card included)
- Rogers iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone SE 64GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone XR 64GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Fido iPhone 11 64GB for $205 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Rogers Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB for $0 upfront ($150 gift card included)
- Virgin Samsung Galaxy A51 64GB for $0 upfront ($100 gift card included)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $919.99 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 Black for $569.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 Black for $449.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Grey for $1219.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Blue for $1219.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Black for $1219.99 (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Blue for $1219.99 (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 512GB Black for $1679.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB Grey for $1749.99 (save $100)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Grey for $599.95
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Gold for $599.95
- Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Grey for $1,199.95
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black for $799.99
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB Blue for $799.95
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB Coral for $799.95
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB Red for $799.99
- Apple iPhone XR 64GB White for $799.99
- Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB Black $349.99
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB White $449.95
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Black for $449.95
- Samsung Galaxy A70 128GB Black for $629.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Black for $1059.95
- Samsung Galaxy NOTE10 Aura Glow for $1059.95
- Samsung Galaxy NOTE10+ Aura Black for $1259.95
- Samsung Galaxy NOTE10+ Aura Glow for $1259.95
- Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Black for $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB Grey for $2109.95
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Black for $1819.95
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Purple for $1819.95
Cases:
- Google Pixel 4XL Fabric Grey for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 4XL Fabric Black for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 4 Fabric Black for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 3A Case Carbon for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 4XL Fabric Blue for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 4 Fabric Grey for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 3A XL Case Carbon for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 3A Case Fog for $39.99 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 3A XL Case Fog for $39.99 (save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 OtterBox Symmetry Clear for $44.99 (save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ OtterBox Symmetry Clear for $54.99 (save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ OtterBox Commuter Black for $39.99 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e OtterBox Defender Pro Black for $39.95 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Symmetry Stardust for $44.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Comuter Black for $49.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 symmety stardust for $44.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Comuter Black for $39.99
- iPhone 11 Insignia Liquid Silicone Navy Blue for $14.99 (save $15)
- iPhone Insignia Liquid Silicone Lavender for $14.99 (save $15)
- iPhone XR Insignia PC+TPU Black for $14.99 (save $5)
- iPhone 8/7+ Insignia Black/Clear for $9.99 (save $15)
- iPhone Insignia Soft Shell Pink for $9.99 (save $15)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments