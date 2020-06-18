Telus brings high-speed internet, mobile phone service to Kegaska and La Romaine in Quebec

Telus has announced that the communities of Kegaska and La Romaine in Quebec now have access to high-speed internet and mobile phone services.
The carrier says that around 1,000 residents in these two areas are now connected and will have access to the digital tools they need to transform health care, pursue their studies from home and optimize their businesses.
“Our project in the vast Lower North Shore is clearly one of the most complex and ambitious deployments that Telus has ever undertaken,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, Telus’ vice-president of consumer solutions and customer experience in Quebec, said in a press release.
“More importantly, it’s also one of the most crucial as it bridges the digital divide and gives everyone an equal chance to succeed, no matter where they live.”
Telus is also kicking off the second deployment phase of its high-speed network in the Lower North Shore to provide all of the region’s communities access to 4G LTE advanced technology by 2021.
The carrier notes that this initiative is possible through a joint contribution of over $23 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as Telus.
Source: Telus
Comments