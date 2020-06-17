Samsung Canada is having a Father’s Day sale offering a variety of smartphones, tablets and more at a discounted rate.
The deals for this sale end on June 25th.
- Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): now $599.99, was $569.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (256GB): now $1,059.99, was $1,259.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB): now $1,219.99, was $1,579.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (64GB): now $499.99, was $549.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB): now $829.99, was $899.99
- USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter: now $15.99, was $19.99
- Galaxy Buds+: now $179.99, was $199.99
- Galaxy Fit Fitness Tracker: now $99, was $149.99
- Galaxy Watch Active 2: now $299.99, was $369.99
The Father’s Day promotion offers all of these products and more on sale.
Comments