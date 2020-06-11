Telus promo offers free Google Nest Hub with Pixel 4 purchase

Telus is offering a new promotion that nets you a free Nest Hub with the purchase of a Pixel 4.
The carrier says this deal is available while supplies last, so there’s no official end date.
The deal excludes pre-owned devices but is available to those who activate or renew their contract with the purchase of a Pixel 4.
With Telus, you can buy the Pixel 4 for $0 CAD down and pay $20 monthly for two years.
The deal is available for the Pixel 4 XL as well though the carrier is currently sold out of the handset.
Source: Telus
Comments