News

Telus promo offers free Google Nest Hub with Pixel 4 purchase

Jun 11, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Telus is offering a new promotion that nets you a free Nest Hub with the purchase of a Pixel 4.

The carrier says this deal is available while supplies last, so there’s no official end date.

The deal excludes pre-owned devices but is available to those who activate or renew their contract with the purchase of a Pixel 4.

With Telus, you can buy the Pixel 4 for $0 CAD down and pay $20 monthly for two years.

The deal is available for the Pixel 4 XL as well though the carrier is currently sold out of the handset.

Source: Telus

