LG’s K61 and K41S smartphones are now available in Canada. These devices may appear like flagships, but they’re mid-range smartphones.
The K61 features a 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. It also sports 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The back of the handset features a 48-megapixel standard shooter, an 8-megapixel super-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter, 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 out of the box.
The LG K61 will be available through the following carriers and retailers: Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, SaskTel, Telus, The Mobile Shop, Videotron, Virgin Mobile, Xplore Mobile and Wal-Mart.
The K61 is in the $400 CAD price range depending on the carrier.
Lastly, there’s a rear fingerprint scanner and it comes in white.
The LG K41S also features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ FullVision display and a 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution. Additionally, it sports 3G of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset also features Android, comes in a ‘Titan’ colour variant and sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
The LG K41S will be available through the following carriers and retailers: Bell, Eastlink, Koodo, Telus, The Mobile Shop, Videotron, Virgin Mobile, Xplore Mobile and Wal-Mart.
Lastly, the K41S is in the $250 price range depending on the carrier.
Comments