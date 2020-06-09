Here are the latest Xbox One digital game deals

Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale discounts several indie games.
Here are some of the offers:
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade — $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Hyperdrive Massacre — $2.99 (regularly $9.99)
- Indie Gems Bundle — Explosions Edition — $15.59 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $38.99)
- Lords of the Fallen — $4.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $24.99)
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition — $2.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Overruled! — $2.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $14.99)
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition — $7.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $29.99)
- Snake Pass — $6.24 (regularly $24.99)
It’s worth noting that the majority of the big Xbox deals are being offered during the ‘Unlocked’ sale, which is running going on right now. Check out those deals here.
Image credit: Bandai Namco
