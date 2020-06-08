Twitter revamping verification system with Request Verification button and transparent guidelines

Twitter is reportedly working on a new in-app verification request system according to information uncovered by Jane Manchun, a reverse engineer known for discovering unreleased features in social networks.
A ‘Request Verification’ button will soon appear in a redesigned account settings screen. Twitter confirmed Manchun’s findings but said that the feature is not yet available to the public, in a statement to TechCrunch.
As it stands right now, Twitter’s verification system has been a bit of a mystery. For example, while I was able to get verified when I worked for Postmedia several years ago, no one from the MobileSyrup team has been able to get the coveted blue checkmark despite writing for Canada’s largest technology publication.
Twitter paused its verification system back in 2017 after it was discovered that the social network verified Jason Kessler, the organizer of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one person died. The platform then stated that it was concentrating on features related to misinformation instead of revamping verification. It eventually started giving account blue checkmarks again, but at a much slower rate than before.
Through this new system, the platform hopes to make the verification process more public for the first time. The platform has always had internal rules for verification, but it’s been unclear exactly what those qualifications entail.
Twitter Canada also confirmed to MobileSyrup that Wong’s findings regarding the upcoming verification feature are accurate.
The social network has not confirmed when the new verification system will go live.
Source: @wongmjane, TechCrunch
