Peloton App now available on Apple TV

Peloton is expanding beyond its iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch app with the launch of a new Apple TV app.
Peloton is a U.S.-based exercising company best known for its 2013 Peloton Bike Kickstarter campaign. The company crowdfunded $307,332 USD (approximately $416,807 CAD), with its popular Peloton bike launching a year after its formation.
The app is a part of Peloton’s monthly subscription service, Peloton Digital. The service allows members to interact with the company’s on-demand studio-style workouts.
The company’s fitness content is now available on bigger screens through the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. Members can practice floor-based disciplines like yoga, dance cardio, meditation and more.
The company’s user base is more than 2.6 million across the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
New members can try out the service at no cost for a month. Peloton is currently offering a 30-day free trial through Apple TV’s App Store.
Image credit: Peloton Via Kickstarter
