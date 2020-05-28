Telus commits $500,000 to support and promote small businesses

Telus has committed $500,000 CAD in direct revenue, marketing and expert advice to support and promote small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #StandWithOwners asking Canadians to create a new post on Twitter or Instagram highlighting a small business.
In return, nominators were eligible to receive a $25 digital gift card to use at the business. Telus says that in only four days, the campaign generated over 20,000 social posts.
Telus notes that it is investing marketing funds to promote small business owners across social media. It also launched a new digital hub to showcase their businesses and help them connect with new customers and share their stories.
“Owners not only drive the economy forward, but their businesses are the heartbeat of our beloved neighbourhoods. The #StandWithOwners campaign celebrates and promotes this critical role that owners play in our local communities from coast-to-coast,” said Roi Ross, the vice-president of marketing at Telus Business, in a press release.
In the coming weeks, Telus plans to launch a series of interactive online discussions where small business owners can ask questions and share advice on how to manage business uncertainty amid the pandemic.
Source: Telus
