Wallace and Gromit makes its AR game debut with ‘The Big Fix Up’

Wallace and Gromit have made many appearances in video games over the years.
Now, the duo is making its augmented reality (AR) debut this fall with Wallace and Gromit: The Big Fix Up. It’s an entirely home-based experience that can be played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AR game will showcase its story over time through computer-generated animation, character phone calls, and comic strips through gameplay.
The title was made in collaboration with Wallace and Gromit‘s animation studio, Aardman Animations, and a group called the Fictioneers. The University of South Wales is also contributing.
The game follows Wallace and Gromit as they start a new business venture called ‘Spick & Spanners.’ As a new employee of the company, the player helps ‘fix up’ the city of Bristol.
Bristol is the home of both the iconic pair and Aardman Animations studio.
Wallace and Gromit: The Big Fix Up is coming out first in the UK in fall 2020. An international rollout will release at a later date.
For anyone who wants to learn more about the AR game, register on the game’s website as more information is released.
