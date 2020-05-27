New Xbox sale discounts a variety of action, open-world and sports games

Microsoft’s latest digital Xbox game sale discounts a slew of titles from miscellaneous genres, including open-world and action.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition — $59.99 CAD (regularly $119.99)
- Contra Anniversary Collection — $12.99 (regularly $25.99)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection — $5.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Golf Club 2 — $11.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $39.99)
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mad Max — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition — $38.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers — $13.19 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
