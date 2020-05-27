A new Star Wars game show for kids hits the web on June 3

In a galaxy far, far away was a game show that tested the strength, knowledge and bravery of young Padawans.
Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is a new game show that premieres with two full episodes on June 3rd. The weekly show tests a group of kids to see who’s capable of being a Jedi Knight.
Jedi Temple Challenge was originally revealed last December as a Disney+ original series, but will now debut on StarWarsKids.com and the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.
“With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy,” says Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri in the release.
The 10-episode series is hosted by the voice behind Jar Jar Binks, Ahmed Best from the Star Wars prequels, who will be acting as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. This newly introduced Jedi Knight will guide players through three trials in order to become a Jedi. With Master Beq will be a funny droid named AD-3 (voiced by Mary Holland).
Lastly, the voice of reoccurring character Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) will be personifying the dark side of the Force.
Source: Lucasfilm
