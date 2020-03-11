PREVIOUS
News

OnePlus still updating OnePlus 5 from 2017, rolls out February 2020 security patch

Mar 11, 2020

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus is still rolling out updates to its two flagship phones from 2017, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

Users on reddit are reporting that the company is currently rolling out ‘OxyegenOS 9.0.11,’ which includes the relatively recent February 2020 security patch from Google. Alongside this, the 300MB file also includes a few bug fixes.

While there isn’t a lot to unpack with this update, it’s nice to see OnePlus still updating its phones so far after launch. It also could be an indication that the company is still rolling out Android 10 to the older devices like it initially said it would.

During October of last year, the OnePlus said that both the OnePlus 5 and 5T would be getting updated to Android 10 in Q2 of 2020, so that update should be coming down the pipeline shortly.

Source: u/sidheshSP

Related Articles

News

Jan 9, 2020

2:30 PM EST

OnePlus releases December security update for OP5 and OP5T

News

Mar 9, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Upcoming update to OnePlus launcher will make icons bigger

News

Mar 10, 2020

11:11 AM EDT

Upcoming OnePlus 8 phones will focus on 5G

News

Jun 27, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Final OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Open Beta adds Zen Mode

Comments