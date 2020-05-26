Spotify is finally ditching a frustrating feature in the music streaming app’s ‘Your Library’ section — the platform is doing away with the library’s 10,000 song limit.
To add a song to a Spotify library, simply press the ‘like’ button to add both a single song or an entire album. In the past, the only way to add more songs to a library after hitting the cap was to remove old songs to make room for new additions.
Unfortunately, other aspects of Spotify’s service still feature song caps. For example, the 10,000 song limit continues to be present with Playlists,
The change is coming to all platforms Spotify is available on and is currently rolling out.
Source: Spotify
