Google releases Soli Sandbox app on Play Store, not available in Canada

Google has dropped a new Soli Sandbox app on the Play Store that might create new experiences based on the Pixel 4’s radar technology.
With this app, Google wants to make Soli more broadly available and connect web prototypes to Soli gestures on Pixel 4.
Create a prototype on your computer, and set it in motion with Soli gestures through the Soli Sandbox app. You’ll be able to use touchless swipes, taps, and more in your own prototypes.
This app isn’t for the regular consumer, but if you download the Soli Sandbox it does let you try out these Soli interactions. The app has four gestures with an experience that helps you learn how to use it.
If you use the app on fullscreen it’ll show a console log with the different interactions you’ve performed. There’s also other on-device files you can access on fullscreen:
- Try Soli interactions
- Circular Trials
- Rigged Riley
- Topple Towers
There’s also a Soli Sandbox Manual on Docs that’s available for developers alongside as a sample project. This may not seem like a lot to most consumers, but it’s a step in the right direction for Google and a step towards developers producing apps with gesture interactions.
The Soli Sandbox app isn’t available in Canada even though the radar technology is.
Back in March, Google dropped a new air tap gesture for Soli that lets users play and pause.
