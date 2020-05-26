PREVIOUS|
Get a free 128GB microSD card when you buy two select Switch games from Best Buy Canada

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and more are included in this deal

May 26, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a new Nintendo Switch owner, then Best Buy Canada has a deal for you.

For a limited time, buying any two select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll receive a $60 CAD Lexar Media 128GB microSDXC card for free.

In the current age of digital games, the Switch’s internal memory storage disappears pretty quickly as those downloads add up. This means that getting an additional 128GB of storage might help ease your Switch’s memory strain.

The select Nintendo Switch games in the promotion include the following: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party and Super Mario Odyssey.

The games in this promotion are all digital downloads, so you won’t have to wait too long to play. The wait for the memory card to arrive might be a different story, however.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Canada

