News

Xbox sale offers deals on Capcom, EA, Square Enix and Ubisoft games

The sale runs until May 25th

May 19, 2020

11:28 AM EDT

0 comments

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its weekly digital Xbox One game sale.

The games on sale include Anthem, Life is Strange 2, Star Wars: Battlefront II, The Division 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The titles on sale are up to 93 percent off. The sale is running until May 25th.

You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.

