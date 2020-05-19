Xbox sale offers deals on Capcom, EA, Square Enix and Ubisoft games

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its weekly digital Xbox One game sale.
The games on sale include Anthem, Life is Strange 2, Star Wars: Battlefront II, The Division 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
The titles on sale are up to 93 percent off. The sale is running until May 25th.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $16.74 (previously $66.99)
- Celeste — $9.99 (previously $19.99)
- Greedfall — $22.10 (previously $66.99)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $19.99 (previously $39.99)
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth + The Fractured But Whole bundle — $32.99 (previously $99.99)
- Superhot — $9.99 (previously $24.99)
- Tacoma — $10.99 (previously $21.99)
- The Surge 2 — $20.09 (previously $66.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $20.99 (previously $69.99)
- Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 — $13.19 (previously $32.99)
You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.
Comments