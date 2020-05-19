PREVIOUS|
OnePlus removing ‘X-ray’ feature from OnePlus 8 Pro

The company cites privacy concerns as the reason for axing the feature

May 19, 2020

1:57 PM EDT

OnePlus has announced that a future update to the OnePlus 8 Pro will disable the colour filter camera’s X-ray functionality.

Last week it was discovered that if you set the OnePlus 8 Pro’s ‘Colour filter’ camera to ‘Photochrom’ mode, it can see through some thin black fabrics and plastics. There isn’t much reason to worry since the phone can only see through really thin plastics and clothes, but OnePlus is still apologizing for the privacy concerns.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been out for a few months now, and so far, no one seems to be complaining about the feature, at least that I’ve seen. OnePlus’ blog post mentions that a lot of fake news is circulating around Chinese social media about the feature, so it’s understandable that the company is cutting it.

While undeniably cool, the camera shoots at a low resolution with the colour filter turned on, so I don’t think it was something people would be using it all that much anyway.

Source: OnePlusÂ 

