Xbox sale features deals on ‘Control,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ and a ton of racing games

May 12, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Forza Horizon 4

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its weekly digital Xbox One game sale.

The discounted titles include Forza Horizon 4, Hitman: Game Of The Year Edition, & Outer Worlds.

The games on sale are up to 91 percent off and Xbox is discounting them until May 18th.

You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.

