Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its weekly digital Xbox One game sale.
The discounted titles include Forza Horizon 4, Hitman: Game Of The Year Edition, & Outer Worlds.
The games on sale are up to 91 percent off and Xbox is discounting them until May 18th.
- Abzu – $6.99 (previously $19.99)
- Borderlands 3 – $39.99 (previously $79.99)
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons – $4.99 (previously $24.99)
- Control – $38.49 (previously $76.99)
- Indivisible – $26.99 (previously $53.99)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $4.99 (previously $19.99)
- Team Sonic Racing – $27.49 (previously $54.99)
- Terraria – $5.99 (previously $19.99)
- The Crew – $9.44 (previously $29.99)
- Trials Fusion – $5.99 (previously $19.99)
You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.
