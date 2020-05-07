Canada’s Group of Seven paintings now available in the Google Arts app

Google Canada has partnered with the McMichael Canadian Art Collection to digitize the Group of Seven collection via the Google Arts app. This would allow people around the world to check out 200 of the Canadian group’s artworks.
It has been 100 years since the founding of the Group of Seven. In May 1920, seven artists came to Toronto to exhibit their colourful modern style of painting. The Group of Seven often painted our country’s beautiful landscape.
The McMichael Canadian Art Collection features a significant collection fo the group’s work.
The Group of Seven includes Franklin Carmicheal, A.J Casson, Lawren S. Harris, Edwin Holgate, A.Y. Jackson, Frank Johnston, Arthur Lismer, Federick Varley and J.E.H MacDonald. The McMichael Canadian Art Collection even has paintings by Emily Carr, another amazing artist who was often associated with the Group, but never officially a member.
