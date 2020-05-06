Telus predicted to report 9,000 mobile phone net additions in Q1 2020: analyst

According to Scotiabank’s analysis, Telus is predicted to report a 3.2 percent increase in mobile phone net additions and a slight decrease in its phone churn rate.
The Vancouver-based carrier is expected to report 9,000 mobile phone net additions in Q1 2020, along with 45,000 mobile connected device net additions.
Mobile connected devices are any device other than a mobile phone with a SIM or IMEI number. These data-centric devices include tablets, smart home gadgets, internet keys, wearables and connected automobile systems.
The carrier’s phone churn rate is expected to be around 1.20 percent. Churn rate is the percentage of subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions in a month.
Telus’ phone ARPU (average revenue per unit) is likely going to be around $57.56, which is a decrease from the $59.33 reported in the same period a year ago. Its phone ABPU (average billing per unit) is expected to be around $71.97, depicting a slight decrease from the $72.19 reported in Q1 2019.
Telus is scheduled to release its Q1 2020 earnings on May 7th, the same day as Montreal-based national carrier Bell.
Rogers, the remainder of the Big Three, revealed its Q1 2020 results on April 22nd, and reported a decrease in postpaid gross additions and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
